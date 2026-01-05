Menu
India introduces new e-business visa to facilitate easy travel for Chinese nationals

The new visa is introduced in view of the growing demand for business visas to travel to India. It will be issued in about 45 to 50 days, with permission to stay in India for up to six months.
Last Updated : 05 January 2026, 13:45 IST
Published 05 January 2026, 13:45 IST
