India, Israel need to work together in combating terrorism: Jaishankar

<p>New Delhi: India and Israel should work together to build a global approach of "zero tolerance" in combating terrorism, External Affairs Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/s-jaishankar">S Jaishankar</a> said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>He made the remarks at a meeting with his Israeli counterpart Gideon Sa'ar.</p>.<p>"Our two nations face a particular challenge from terrorism," Jaishankar said.</p>.<p>"It is essential that we work towards ensuring a global approach of zero-tolerance towards terrorism, in all its forms and manifestations," he said.</p>.<p>The Israeli foreign minister landed in New Delhi on Monday night on a three-day visit.</p>