ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Maharashtra local body polls: Municipal councils, nagar panchayat elections on Dec 2

The schedule was announced by State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare, who was accompanied by SEC’s Member-Secretary Suresh Kakani.
Last Updated : 04 November 2025, 13:04 IST
Published 04 November 2025, 13:04 IST
India NewsMaharashtrastate election commissionpollsdate

