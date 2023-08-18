News Live: Search & rescue operation under way at the landslide-affected areas of Shimla
18 August 2023
Search & rescue operation underway at the landslide-affected areas of Shimla
NIA conducts raids in Bathindi area of Jammu; Sopore Police nabs 2 overground workers of LeT
Chinese embassy lauds Indian Coast Guard for carrying out mid-sea medical evacuation of its citizen
Firefighters struggling to control wildfire in Spain's Tenerife
In the northeastern region of the island, which is a part of the Spanish archipelago off the coast of northwest Africa, the fire started late on Tuesday and has been roaring ever since.
Landslide reported in Uttarakhand's Chamoli
18 August 2023