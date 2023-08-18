Home
Homeindia

LIVE
News Live: Search & rescue operation under way at the landslide-affected areas of Shimla

Here are the top news stories from India and across the world!
Last Updated 18 August 2023, 03:12 IST

03:1218 Aug 2023

Search & rescue operation underway at the landslide-affected areas of Shimla

02:5518 Aug 2023

NIA conducts raids in Bathindi area of Jammu; Sopore Police nabs 2 overground workers of LeT

02:4018 Aug 2023

Chinese embassy lauds Indian Coast Guard for carrying out mid-sea medical evacuation of its citizen

02:1718 Aug 2023

Firefighters struggling to control wildfire in Spain's Tenerife

In the northeastern region of the island, which is a part of the Spanish archipelago off the coast of northwest Africa, the fire started late on Tuesday and has been roaring ever since.

Source: AFP

02:1718 Aug 2023

Landslide reported in Uttarakhand's Chamoli

(Published 18 August 2023, 02:39 IST)
