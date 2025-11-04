<p>New Delhi: The Department of Consumer Affairs, in partnership with MyGov and the Chair on Consumer Law at National Law University Delhi, has unveiled a Logo Design Competition to engage the public in the 'Empowering Consumers through Repairability Index' initiative.</p><p>This project seeks innovative logo designs from across India to symbolise the Right to Repair initiative, a crucial move towards elevated consumer empowerment and reduced e-waste through informed product choices.</p><p>"The objective of this is to empower consumers with real 'ownership' of their purchases and to harmonise trade and repair ecosystems in keeping with the LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) movement’s call for mindful and deliberate utilisation. To translate these objectives into action, a 'Right to Repair Portal India' was launched on the occasion of National Consumer Rights Day on 24th December 2022, which serves as a unified digital platform for consumers, manufacturers and third-party repairers to access repair related information," the statement said.</p>.Delhi to get one more tunnel road to ease traffic congestion.<p>Once implemented, this framework will be grounded in the enumerated core parameters, each serving as a foundation for assessing, rating, and comparing products based on their ease of repair. To visually represent this initiative and enhance public recognition and trust, this competition is launched to develop a distinct and impactful logo.</p><p>"The competition is open to all Indian citizens aged 16 years and above as of 1st November 2025. Participants are invited to submit original logo designs along with a brief concept note explaining the design idea and its relevance to the theme. Entries must be uploaded in the prescribed format via the MyGov portal (Empowering consumers through Repairability Index | MyGov.in) by 30th November 2025 (23:45 hrs IST). The winning entry will receive a cash prize of Rs 25,000/- and the selected logo may be officially adopted as the emblem for the Repairability Index framework," the statement added.</p><p>The Department of Consumer Affairs encourages creative citizens, designers, students and innovators across India to participate in this national endeavour to visually represent the country’s transition toward responsible consumption and sustainable living, the statement said.</p>