Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India looking at collaborating with Israeli startups to boost innovation: Goyal

The collaboration will be important as India aspires to become the startup capital of the world in the years ahead, the minister added.
Last Updated : 21 November 2025, 09:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 November 2025, 09:55 IST
India NewsIsraelPiyush Goyalcybersecurity

Follow us on :

Follow Us