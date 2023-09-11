India-Middle East-Europe Corridor different from China's Belt and Road Project: Ashwini Vaishnaw

The proposed India-Middle-East-Europe Corridor, which is considered a rival to China's Belt and Road Project, will be different. The initiative will generate money and be bankable in comparison to the Chinese project, which has placed some of its host countries in a debt trap, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told NDTV.

"PM's vision of taking everyone along is an important part of this corridor... PM's vision of sabka saath sabka vikas is very clearly ingrained in this one from conception," the minister said.

The Chinese Belt and Road Project, according to the minister, had a lot of restrictions. Each nation can make a decision based on its needs in the case of the India-Middle-East-Europe Corridor project, which will be partially a shipping corridor and the remaining a railway, he said.