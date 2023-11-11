India needs 8%-8.5% growth to create enough jobs: Raghuram Rajan

HSBC estimates the nation will need to create 70 million new jobs over the next 10 years, and with growth of 7.5 per cent, only two-thirds of the jobs problem will be solved.

High joblessness is also a concern for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he seeks a third term in office in elections next year.

Officials in his administration have been trying to tackle the problem and burnish their credentials by distributing job appointment letters as part of his promise to provide one million government jobs by the end of this year.