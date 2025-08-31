Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India negotiating deal to create 1 million homes in Australia, approaches UAE for financial help

He did not elaborate on details of the project, like the location in Australia, the exact spending by Canberra on it, or India's role in the project.
Last Updated : 31 August 2025, 09:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 August 2025, 09:38 IST
India NewsWorld newsAustralia

Follow us on :

Follow Us