<p>Belagavi: The number of blackbuck deaths at Rani Chennamma mini zoo here has gone up to 30 as two more antelopes died - one each on late Saturday night and Sunday evening. Officials suspect bacterial infection to be the cause.</p>.<p>On Thursday, eight blackbucks were found dead and the toll rose to 28 on Saturday, following the death of 20 antelopes. </p>.<p>A team of veterinary experts from Bengaluru comprising Dr Chandrashekar N of Institute of Animal Health and Veterinary Biologicals, Dr Manjunath V and Dr Sunil Panwar, member-secretary of Zoo Authority of Karnataka visited the zoo. The forest minister has ordered a probe into the mass deaths.</p>