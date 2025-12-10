<p>Wet wipes are used for cleaning, hygiene and also serve as a purpose to clean items at home. But have you ever heard of wet wipes that are infused with Gangajal?</p><p>The internet was abuzz when pictures of Gangajal wet wipes, sold by the brand Hari Darshan made rounds on social media. </p><p>In a post on X, a user shared the image of the product with the caption, "Latest in the market, meaning it is amazing, wet wipes with Gangajal."</p><p>The user further mentioned, "And for your kind information, maybe these wipes are for God and worship use. Pooja wet wipes to be specific."</p>.<p>However, netizens had mixed reactions. </p><p>"The Ganga hasn't been cleaned up, but its wipes have hit the market," a user commented. </p><p>"I thought I had seen everything. And then… Gangajal Wet Wipes. Truly, India never disappoints," another user posted on X. </p>.<p>Another user wrote, "For those who can't take a dip in the Ganges, GANGAJAL WIPES can. help you wash away your sins with the Ganges at home, in the office, in the park, in a hotel, or while walking. The newest and most innovative way to do business.." (sic)</p><p>As per their website, Hari Darshan natural Gangajal wet wipes are for rituals and pooja, that has 30 wipes each. It is said to be alcohol-free and for multipurpose use.</p>