Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'India never disappoints': Gangajal wet wipes hit the market, netizens react

'I thought I had seen everything. And then… Gangajal Wet Wipes. Truly, India never disappoints,' another user posted on X.
Last Updated : 10 December 2025, 05:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 December 2025, 05:13 IST
India NewsTrendingGanga jal

Follow us on :

Follow Us