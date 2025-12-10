Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Elon Musk says DOGE 'somewhat successful' but would not do it again

Musk led the DOGE team in seeking to slash the federal government's budget and workforce in the first five months of Trump's second term.
Last Updated : 10 December 2025, 05:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 December 2025, 05:48 IST
World newsElon MuskUSADonald TrumpUS government

Follow us on :

Follow Us