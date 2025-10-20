<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday celebrated Diwali on-board Indian Navy’s aircraft carrier INS Vikrant in keeping with his tradition of spending the festival with security forces, and announced that the country is on the “verge of complete freedom from Naxal-Maoist extremism”, thanks to the courage of the Indian forces.</p><p>“Before 2014, around 125 districts were affected by Maoist violence. Today this number has reduced to just 11, with only three districts remaining significantly impacted. Over 100 districts have fully emerged from the shadow of Maoist terror and are breathing freely for the first time and celebrating Diwali,” he said.</p>.'Witnessed an air power demo showcasing precision, prowess: PM Modi celebrates Diwali aboard INS Vikrant .<p>The Prime Minister said after generations of fear and violence, millions of people were stepping into the mainstream of development.</p><p>“In regions where Maoists once prevented roads, schools, and hospitals from being built, where they blew up existing schools and shot doctors, and where they didn’t allow even mobile towers to be installed, today highways are being built, industries are emerging, and schools and hospitals are shaping the future of the children,” Modi said, crediting the security personnel for the turnaround.</p><p>His comments come days after more than 200 Maoist cadres, including a few top leaders from Dandakaranya region (south Chhattisgarh), surrendered their arms, giving a blow to the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist), which is already reeling due to the deaths of its key operatives.</p><p>The Prime Minister spent the night on-board the home-grown carrier near the Panaji coast. On Sunday evening, he attended the Diwali cultural programme performed by the sailors and took part in the grand feast (Bara Khana).</p><p>He also witnessed the navy's air power with MiG 29 aircraft demonstrating its skills on the aircraft carrier built at the Cochin Shipyard.</p><p>Modi took note of the Indian Navy’s role in guarding crucial sea lanes of communication. “Sixty-six per cent of the world’s oil supply and 50 per cent of container shipments pass through the Indian Ocean. The Indian Navy is deployed as the guardian of the Indian Ocean to secure these routes,” he said.</p><p>On increased indigenisation of military hardware, the Prime Minister said since 2014 the navy inducted 40 warships made at Indian yards. “One ship is inducted every 40 days,” he said.</p><p>Elaborating on the roles the armed forces played during Operation Sindoor, he said, “The fear instilled by the Indian Navy, the extraordinary skill demonstrated by the Indian Air Force, and the bravery of the Indian Army, along with the exceptional coordination among all three services, brought Pakistan on its knees swiftly during Operation Sindoor.”</p><p>The Prime Minister, who chaired the commissioning ceremony of INS Vikrant in 2022, said, "A few months ago, we had seen how INS Vikrant had given Pakistan some sleepless nights. INS Vikrant, the name itself puts an end to the courage of the enemy."</p><p>Reflecting on his morning experience, he said, “On one side I have infinite horizons and infinite sky, and on the other side I have this giant, INS Vikrant, embodying infinite powers. The glow of the sun's rays on the ocean's waters is like the Diwali lamps lit by brave soldiers," he said.</p>