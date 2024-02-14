India-Poland sign pact for issuing summons, search warrant, taking evidence of witnesses

New Delhi: India has signed an agreement with Poland for issuing summons, search warrant to any person or taking the evidence of witnesses residing in either country in relation to criminal matters.

In a notification, the Union Home Ministry said arrangements have been made by the central government with the government of Poland for service or execution of summons or search warrant in relation to criminal matters on any person in Poland.

"Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by clause (ii) of sub-section (1) of section 105 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 (2 of 1974), the central government hereby specifies that – a summon to an accused person; or a summon to any person requiring him to attend and produce a document or other thing, or to produce it; or a search-warrant, may be issued by a court in India in duplicate to the court, Judge or Magistrate in the government of the Republic of Poland having authority under the law for the time being in force in that country, through the competent authority, that is, the Minister of Justice or the Prosecutor General or a person who he or she authorises of the government of Republic of Poland to serve such summons or execute such warrant on the person or place named therein," it said.