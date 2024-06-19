India Political Updates: Owaisi hits out at NDA over NEET issue, demands 'SC-monitored NEET re-exam'

Home
LIVE
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 19 June 2024, 02:47 IST
02:4719 Jun 2024

The BJP on Tuesday ruled out any change in its leadership in Maharashtra after its poor showing in the Lok Sabha elections and asserted that it is working on a blueprint for the Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP coalition to emerge victorious in the assembly polls, due later this year.

The decision was taken at the Maharashtra BJP's core group meeting with party president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

02:4719 Jun 2024

Owaisi hits out at NDA govt over NEET issue, demands 'SC-monitored NEET re-exam'

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday hit out at the NDA government at the Centre over the alleged irregularities in NEET and demanded a Supreme Court-monitored re-examination.

Addressing a public meeting at Darussalam, the party's headquarters, on Tuesday, he claimed that the "NEET exam has become a joke."

Taking a dig at Narendra Modi's interaction with students ahead of board exams, he alleged that the prime minister has "destroyed" the future of students and shattered the dreams of their parents.

02:4719 Jun 2024

Shiv Sena is celebrating its 58th Foundation Day

Shiv Sena leader Krishna Hegde says, "Shiv Sena is celebrating its 58th Foundation Day...This is a sacred day for us. Ours is a party that walks on the ideas of Balasaheb Thackeray, on the ideas of Hindutva. This Foundation Day becomes even more important because this has come after Lok Sabha elections. CM Eknath Shinde has won us a massive victory and he will give us directions for the time to come. Besides this, he will give us a pathway for the upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections. Around 15,000 leaders and workers will participate in the celebrations..."

