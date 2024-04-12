India Politics Live: I.N.D.I.A. bloc rally in Coimbatore; PM Modi in Jammu's Udhampur

Churachandpur/Moreh: The tricolour flutters at several places along the 15-km stretch of NH-105, between Pangal (Meitei Muslim)-dominated Kwakta and Kuki-dominated Churachandpur, where the Meitei-Kuki conflict broke out on May 3 last year. Remnants of burnt houses, shops and vehicles line the highway.

This is the "buffer zone" between the Meitei-dominated Bishnupur district and Churachandpur, manned mainly by the central security forces.



