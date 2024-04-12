India Politics Live: I.N.D.I.A. bloc rally in Coimbatore; PM Modi in Jammu's Udhampur
Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, the ruling BJP as well as opposition parties are gearing up for a series of high-profile political rallies. PM Modi is all set to address a rally at Modi Stadium in Jammu's Udhampur to bolster the prospects of Union Minister and sitting MP from Udhampur Lok Sabha seat Dr Jitendra Singh. In TN, Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Madurai while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and CM M K Stalin will hold an I.N.D.I.A. bloc rally in Coimbatore. Akhilesh Yadav will begin campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls from UP's Pilibhit while Mallikaarjun Kharge will campaign for the grand old party in Karnataka's Kalaburagi and Basvakalyan
Election Commission is partial, says TMC MP Shantanu Sen
"For the first time, after independence, the Prime Minister along with his Minister selected the election commissioners... The entire country knows which party breaks law & order and follows the way of hooliganism," Sen said to news agency ANI.
In I.N.D.I.A. bloc's safe southern fort, BJP attempts a breach
What has always been a bipolar contest between the two Dravidian majors DMK and AIADMK is turning into a triangular fight in Tamil Nadu with the BJP cobbling up a rainbow coalition as it makes a concerted effort to breach the southern fortress.
Lok Sabha polls 2024: Uneasy calm still grips 'buffer zone' in Manipur
Churachandpur/Moreh: The tricolour flutters at several places along the 15-km stretch of NH-105, between Pangal (Meitei Muslim)-dominated Kwakta and Kuki-dominated Churachandpur, where the Meitei-Kuki conflict broke out on May 3 last year. Remnants of burnt houses, shops and vehicles line the highway.
This is the "buffer zone" between the Meitei-dominated Bishnupur district and Churachandpur, manned mainly by the central security forces.
(Published 12 April 2024, 02:42 IST)