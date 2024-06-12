Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

LIVE
India Political Updates: Prep under way for Naidu's swearing-in ceremony

Track latest political updates from all across India only with DH!
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 12 June 2024, 03:08 IST
Last Updated : 12 June 2024, 03:08 IST

Follow Us :

Highlights
03:0712 Jun 2024

NEET exams row: Congress demands CBI probe

03:0612 Jun 2024

Amit Malviya issue: AAP women MLAs ask NCW to take action

03:0512 Jun 2024

Preparations under way for swearing-in ceremony of TDP chief Naidu

03:0712 Jun 2024

NEET exams row: Congress demands CBI probe

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Tuesday demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into alleged corrupt practices surrounding the NEET-UG medical entrance exams. He alleged that "corrupt practices" in the exam are keeping poor students away from admissions to government-run colleges.

Read more

03:0612 Jun 2024

Amit Malviya issue: AAP women MLAs ask NCW to take action

A delegation of AAP women MLAs met the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday and demanded action against BJP IT department head Amit Malviya. The Congress, meanwhile, had demanded at a press conference that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should sack Malviya as the head of its IT department over what it claimed were allegations of "sexual exploitation".

Read more

03:0512 Jun 2024

Preparations under way for swearing-in ceremony of TDP chief Naidu

PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister and BJP president J P Nadda, along with other leaders. will participate in the oath-taking ceremony.

02:2512 Jun 2024

PM Modi does what he says. And that is the reason that the people of Odisha voted for a double-engine government: Odisha Deputy CM-designate Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo

02:2512 Jun 2024

The division of work is such that we will be able to focus better and do more work: Odisha Deputy CM-designate Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo

Published 12 June 2024, 03:08 IST
India NewsBJPCongressIndian PoliticsN Chandrababu NaiduTDP

Follow us on :

Follow Us