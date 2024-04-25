India Political Updates: Will contest 99.9%, says sexual-harassment accused BJP leader Brij Bhushan

JOIN US
Homeindia

LIVE
Track the latest developments on India's political front with DH.
Last Updated 25 April 2024, 04:44 IST

Highlights
04:1725 Apr 2024

03:0925 Apr 2024

03:0925 Apr 2024

04:4425 Apr 2024

Is Owaisi trying to scare us with Muslim population, asks Union Minister Giriraj Singh 

Speaking about PM Modi's statement about Muslim population from Rajasthan hate speech, Union Minister Giraraj Singh said that AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi sigifies the Muslim population in his speeches, "He asks them to come to vote with their children, is he trying to scare us?", he questioned.

He further added that Congress and Tamil Nadu government is practicing appeasement politics towards Muslims and will take away 'mangalsutra and property' of Hindu women.

Owaisi khud musalmano ki sankhya batane ke liye kehrahe hain ki Muslim mahila apne bacho ke saath matt daan kendra pe jaye, kya kisi ko darane ke liye aisi baat kehrahe hain?
Union Minister Giriraj Singh
04:3025 Apr 2024

Polling agents arrive at the Darjeeling Government College to collect polling material

Polling agents arrive at the Darjeeling Government College to collect polling material and EVMs for phase two Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Voting in the Darjeeling constituency of West Bengal will be held on April 26.

04:1725 Apr 2024

Speaking on party's 'Jail ka Jawab Vote se' campaign, Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj urged the Delhi populace to vote for the party and give an answer to the saffron party.

"We don't want to disturb people of Delhi. Our workers are standing peacefully with placards at various Metro stations to send out the message how the chief minister (Arvind Kejriwal) was arrested and sent to jail on the basis of fake evidence. He was denied medicines in the jail. You (people of Delhi) must respond to BJP with the power of your vote. We believe that people of Delhi will teach a lesson to the BJP", he said.

04:1725 Apr 2024

AAP workers, leaders protest against Kejriwal's arrest in liquor policy case

AAP workers and leaders, including party MLA Somnath Bharti, protest against CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest in liquor policy case.

03:0925 Apr 2024

Preparations under way at Samajwadi Party office, ahead of party chief Akhilesh Yadav's nomination filing

Akhilesh Yadav will be filing his nomination paper from Kannauj Lok Sabha seat. BJP has fielded Subrat Pathak against the SP chief.

(Published 25 April 2024, 03:13 IST)
