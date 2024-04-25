India Political Updates: Will contest 99.9%, says sexual-harassment accused BJP leader Brij Bhushan

Speaking about PM Modi's statement about Muslim population from Rajasthan hate speech, Union Minister Giraraj Singh said that AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi sigifies the Muslim population in his speeches, "He asks them to come to vote with their children, is he trying to scare us?", he questioned.

He further added that Congress and Tamil Nadu government is practicing appeasement politics towards Muslims and will take away 'mangalsutra and property' of Hindu women.