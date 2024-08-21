India Political Updates | Reservation verdict protestors and police clash in Bihar amid nationwide bandh

Hello readers, as Jammu and Kashmir is set to witness its first legislative Assembly election in a decade, on September 18, 2024, the regional political parties along with the BJP and Congress will be in a tight faceoff. The national polling body ECI issued a notification for the first phase of polls on Tuesday. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and LoP in the House Rahul Gandhi are set to visit J&K to discuss strategy for the upcoming polls. A countrywide protest will be staged on Wednesday by the National Confederation of Dalit and Adivasi Organisations demanding a central law to nullify a SC judgement allowing sub-classification of Scheduled Castes (SCs) in the quota system, claiming that it affects their Constitutional rights. Track this and all other political updates only with DH!