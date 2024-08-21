India Political Updates | Reservation verdict protestors and police clash in Bihar amid nationwide bandh
Hello readers, as Jammu and Kashmir is set to witness its first legislative Assembly election in a decade, on September 18, 2024, the regional political parties along with the BJP and Congress will be in a tight faceoff. The national polling body ECI issued a notification for the first phase of polls on Tuesday. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and LoP in the House Rahul Gandhi are set to visit J&K to discuss strategy for the upcoming polls. A countrywide protest will be staged on Wednesday by the National Confederation of Dalit and Adivasi Organisations demanding a central law to nullify a SC judgement allowing sub-classification of Scheduled Castes (SCs) in the quota system, claiming that it affects their Constitutional rights. Track this and all other political updates only with DH!
I am extremely grateful to Hon’ble Prime Minister for the assignment given to me as the BJP’s Election Incharge for J&K: Ram Madhav
I am extremely grateful to Hon'ble Prime Minister for the assignment given to me as the BJP's Election Incharge for J&K. From conversations, I realised that H PM's singular and statesmanly mission is to continue to provide good governance to d…
The saffron party has decided not to form any pre-poll alliance in J&K ahead of the elections.
According to Jammu and Kashmir, state party president Ravinder Raina, the BJP will not form any pre-poll alliance. He, however, said discussions are ongoing with 8 to 10 independents in the Kashmir valley for contesting the elections together. He said the party is fully geared up for Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir and will announce the first list of candidates soon.