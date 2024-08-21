Home
India Political Updates | Reservation verdict protestors and police clash in Bihar amid nationwide bandh

Hello readers, as Jammu and Kashmir is set to witness its first legislative Assembly election in a decade, on September 18, 2024, the regional political parties along with the BJP and Congress will be in a tight faceoff. The national polling body ECI issued a notification for the first phase of polls on Tuesday. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and LoP in the House Rahul Gandhi are set to visit J&K to discuss strategy for the upcoming polls. A countrywide protest will be staged on Wednesday by the National Confederation of Dalit and Adivasi Organisations demanding a central law to nullify a SC judgement allowing sub-classification of Scheduled Castes (SCs) in the quota system, claiming that it affects their Constitutional rights. Track this and all other political updates only with DH!
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 21 August 2024, 04:33 IST

Highlights
04:3021 Aug 2024

Scuffle breaks out between bandh supporters and Police in Jehanabad

03:0321 Aug 2024

I am extremely grateful to Hon’ble Prime Minister for the assignment given to me as the BJP’s Election Incharge for J&K: Ram Madhav

03:0321 Aug 2024

Notification issued for first phase of polls in Jammu and Kashmir

03:0321 Aug 2024

Nationwide protest against SC judgement on sub-classification of SCs in the quota system.

03:0321 Aug 2024

Congress changes gears in J&K; Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge to visit Jammu, Srinagar.

10:0021 Aug 2024

09:1921 Aug 2024

The 'Reservation Bachao Sangharsh Samiti' are observing a day-long Bharat Bandh today to protest the Supreme Court's recent judgment on reservations.

09:0021 Aug 2024

Bhim Sena members block a road during 'Bharat Bandh' in Sheikhpura.

08:3321 Aug 2024

08:3321 Aug 2024

The saffron party has decided not to form any pre-poll alliance in J&K ahead of the elections. 

According to Jammu and Kashmir, state party president Ravinder Raina, the BJP will not form any pre-poll alliance. He, however, said discussions are ongoing with 8 to 10 independents in the Kashmir valley for contesting the elections together. He said the party is fully geared up for Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir and will announce the first list of candidates soon.

Click here to read the report.

Published 21 August 2024, 03:11 IST
