India Politics Updates: Congress government has plunged Himachal Pradesh into financial ruin, says BJP
Good morning reader! 'The Congress government in Himachal has plunged the state into financial ruin and brink of bankruptcy. Like an unreliable, unsafe and precarious leaky boat, the Congress government, with its reckless, false promises it made to the people during elections has now sunk the state and the future of its people into despair and darkness,' a BJP spokesperson said on Wednesday. On the other hand, Congress has opened negotiations with AAP and other parties for an alliance in the Haryana Assembly elections after a passionate plea from top leader Rahul Gandhi who appeared keen to take forward the I.N.D.I.A experiment to states by conceding some space to potential allies. Meanwhile, the Centre has given absolute powers to the Delhi lieutenant governor to constitute any authority, board and commission such as the Delhi Commission for Women and the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission. Stay tuned to DH for latest political updates from all across India.
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 | AAP demands 10 seats for alliance; Congress willing to part with five
Under an arrangement that is in the works, Congress is learnt to be ready to part with five seats to AAP and may give one each to Samajwadi Party and the CPI(M) in Haryana where there are 90 seats for offering.
A 23-year-old nephew of a BJP leader was shot dead by another youth during a fight here on Tuesday, police said.
The victim Abhay Pratap Singh was the nephew of Ram Abhilakh Singh, a BJP Mandal president, they said.
The incident took place outside a restaurant in Payagipur area of Kotwali Nagar where two youth clashed with each other over a minor dispute, they added.
08:4004 Sep 2024
No account of 58% water being supplied by Delhi Jal Board: BJP MP Ramvir Bidhuri
BJP South Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Tuesday claimed 58 per cent of the water being supplied by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) was being stolen and accused the AAP government of "mismanagement and corruption".
Reacting to his allegations, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said it is unfortunate that a sitting MP from the BJP has chosen to spread falsehood and misinformation on an essential service such as water.