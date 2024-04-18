India Politics Update: Congress doing politics of appeasement, says Om Birla

The Election Commission has instructed officials to install GPS in all vehicles carrying EVMs to assure transparency.
"We have also installed GPS in the cars of section officers because the EVMs will be transferred to their vehicles in case of any breakdown. We will supervise the movements of the EVMs. Appropriate action will be taken in case of doubtful movements," Nagaon District Deputy Commissioner Narendra Shah said.
BJP candidate from Kota, Om Birla says, " DMK leaders said that they want to eradicate Sanatana Dharma and Congress is allied with them. Congress never condemned their statement on Sanatana Dharma. If they had considered it wrong, they wouldn't have allied with DMK. If you support such people that means you have the same ideology. Congress is doing appeasement and divisive politics..."
"Amit Mitra said that they will stop NRC(Amit Mitra), do you have some disease? Because we never spoke about NRC so when did you start lying like your supremo? We will implement CAA, we did not speak about NRC so don't spread information to the public. You said that you won't let CAA get implemented, who are you to stop that? If CAA has been implemented in the whole country, the same will happen in West Bengal also. If UCC gets implemented in the whole country, it will be implemented in West Bengal also...West Bengal is a part of this country," ANI quoted Agnimitra Paul as saying