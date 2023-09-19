Home
Homeindia

'Absurd and motivated': India rejects allegations of involvement in murder of Khalistani leader in Canada

India's reaction came after Canada expelled a senior Indian diplomat with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleging that the Indian government may have had links to the assassination of a Sikh leader in that country.
Last Updated 19 September 2023, 03:11 IST

India on Tuesday described as 'absurd' and 'motivated' Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegation that New Delhi was involved in any act of violence in Canada.

India's reaction came after Canada expelled a senior Indian diplomat with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleging that the Indian government may have had links to the assassination of a Sikh leader in that country.

"Allegations of Government of India's involvement in any act of violence in Canada are absurd and motivated," the Ministry of External Affairs said.

"Similar allegations were made by the Canadian Prime Minister to our Prime Minister, and were completely rejected," it said.

"We are a democratic polity with a strong commitment to rule of law," the MEA said.

It said such 'unsubstantiated' allegations seek to shift the focus from Khalistani terrorists and extremists, who have been provided 'shelter in Canada and continue to threaten India's sovereignty and territorial integrity'.

"The inaction of the Canadian Government on this matter has been a long-standing and continuing concern," it said.

(Published 19 September 2023, 03:11 IST)
