India rejects comments by UN’s top human rights official on foreign influence laws

Geneva: India has rejected a comment by the UN’s top human rights official on foreign influence laws, saying principles of “transparency and accountability cannot be applied selectively.”

India’s Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations and other International Organisations in Geneva Ambassador Arindam Bagchi, said he "humbly disagrees" with the brief reference to India made by UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk in his Global Update 56th session of the Human Rights Council this week.