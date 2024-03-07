India sees Japan as a 'natural partner' in its journey, development and quest for stability in Indo-Pacific: Jaishankar

Tokyo: India on Thursday said it sees Japan as a “natural partner” in its journey, development and transformation, and in its quest for peace, prosperity and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

In his opening remarks at the 16th India-Japan Foreign Ministers Strategic Dialogue in Tokyo, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also said that 2023 was a landmark year in the bilateral relationship.

“We see Japan as a natural partner in India’s journey, development and transformation, and in its quest for peace, prosperity and stability in the Indo-Pacific,” said Jaishankar, who is in Tokyo for the second leg of his four-day visit to South Korea and Japan.