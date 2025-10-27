<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> on Monday directed the chief secretaries of states and Union Territories, other than West Bengal and Telangana, to appear before it on November 3 to explain why compliance affidavits were not filed in the stray dogs case.</p>.<p>A three-judge special bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and N V Anjaria noted that only the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and states of West Bengal and Telangana have filed their compliance affidavits in pursuance to the apex court's August 22 order.</p>.<p>The bench slammed the other states and UTs for not filing the compliance affidavits, saying its August 22 contained everything.</p>.<p>Justice Vikram Nath expressing dissatisfaction said that the court had issued notices to all States/UTs and the order was also widely reported. </p><p>"Continuous incidents are happening and the image of the country is being shown as down in the eyes of foreign nations. We are also reading news reports," Livelaw <a href="https://www.livelaw.in/top-stories/stray-dogs-case-supreme-court-summons-chief-secretaries-statesuts-compliance-affidavits-on-abc-rules-307900">reported </a>citing Justice Nath said.<br></p>.<p>The bench was hearing a suo motu case relating to stray dogs.</p>.<p>The apex court had on August 22 expanded the scope of the stray dogs case beyond the confines of Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) and directed that all states and Union Territories be made parties in the matter.</p>.<p>In its August 22 order, the top court had modified its earlier direction prohibiting the release of vaccinated stray dogs from pounds in Delhi-NCR, calling it "too harsh" and ordered the canines to be released post sterilisation and de-worming.</p><p><em>With PTI photo</em></p>