Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India slams Pakistan for 'peddling lies' on Kashmir, says using UN forum for divisive, political agenda

Shukla underlined that misinformation and disinformation continue to pose serious risks, undermining trust in public institutions and dividing communities.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 November 2024, 16:04 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 November 2024, 16:04 IST
India NewsPakistanJammu and KashmirUnited NationsRajeev Shukla

Follow us on :

Follow Us