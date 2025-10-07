<p>New Delhi: India procured military hardware and weapons worth Rs 1,20,000 crore from domestic sources by end of 2024-25 as it is increasingly focusing on boosting self-reliance to confront national security challenges, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday.</p><p>In an address at an event, Singh said the government is fully aware of the changing dynamics of battle field, especially the importance of non-contact warfare such as use of drones, and preparing for it accordingly.</p><p>In this context, he underlined the importance of enhancing India's own defence industries to meet myriad security challenges.</p><p>"In 2021-22, our capital acquisition from domestic sources was around Rs 74,000 crore, but by the end of 2024-25, the capital acquisition from domestic sources has increased to approximately Rs 1,20,000 crore," he said.</p><p>"This change is not just about data, but also about mindset," he said.</p><p>The defence minister said the Modi government has taken several policy initiatives in the last 10 years to encourage indigenous design, development, and manufacturing of defence equipment in the country.</p>.From Bhuj, Rajnath Singh warns Pakistan against aggressive approach towards Sir Creek.<p>Under these initiatives, the highest priority is now being given to domestic sourcing in procurement of military hardware, he noted.</p><p>"The government of India is fully aware of the changing nature of modern warfare. Today's warfare has become completely technology-oriented. We have seen a demonstration of this in Operation Sindoor as well," he said.</p><p>"In this, we observed that the importance of non-contact warfare, such as drones, anti-drone warfare, and air-defense systems, has significantly increased," he said.</p><p>Singh also listed goals in the defence sector to realise India's overall aim to become a developed country by 2047.</p><p>"First is that we must achieve a high degree of self-reliance in the critical defence capabilities. Second, we must become a prominent global exporter in the defence sector," he said.</p><p>"Third, to take India forward in cutting-edge technology sectors, we must achieve advancements in some new niche technologies," he said.</p>