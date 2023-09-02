I.N.D.I.A stages grand show in Mumbai; China's map shenanigans stir row

'Well aware of the protocol, sir'

As BJP leaders cried protocol violation upon the arrival of PM Modi in Bengaluru to address ISRO scientists, Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar set the record straight, saying they had been ready to welcome the PM, but had received an official communication from the PMO instructing them not to be present at the airport to receive him.

What’s on the agenda?

In an unexpected announcement, the Centre has called for a "special session of Parliament" starting September 18, but has thus far been mum about the agenda.

Given the silence, some reports put forward the possibility of this being the last session of the current Parliament, amid buzz that the Centre may bring forward the Lok Sabha polls that are otherwise slated for April-May next year.

Reports have also suggested that the Centre might be looking to introduce bills on 'One Nation, One Election', Uniform Civil Code and women's reservation during the session.

The Centre, in the meantime, has constituted a committee headed by ex-President Ram Nath Kovind to explore the possibility of unified elections across the country.

While the leaders of the cadre welcomed the Centre's push, the Congress termed it as a "gimmick" to divert people's attention.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said the country is already one and no one is questioning that.

Poll fever

With elections in several states rapidly approaching, BJP chief J P Nadda held a meeting with the saffron party's national general secretaries and took stock of preparations for upcoming polls. Meanwhile, a meeting of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Nadda in Delhi renewed buzz over a possible alliance between the two parties, with the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections on the horizon.

Rahul rakes up border issue in Ladakh

In Ladakh, Rahul claimed that Modi's assertion that not an inch of land was taken away by China was “absolutely false”.

Taking a shot at Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Gandhi also said, “Some are speaking what is in their heart but I came here to know what is in your heart.”

Congress unimpressed by GDP numbers

Unimpressed by GDP numbers which showed an economic growth rate of 7.8 per cent in the first quarter, the Congress reminded the Centre the only growth the people of India are concerned about is the growth in prices, unemployment, and income inequalities.

Another feather in the Karnataka govt’s cap

In Karnataka, the Congress government delivered on yet another key pre-poll promise, launching the 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme to provide a monthly assistance package of Rs 2,000 to about 1.1 crore women who are heads of their households.

Putin no-show at G20 Summit

Putin confirmed his absence at the G20 summit to Modi in a phone call, while the PM expressed “understanding” for his decision.

Putin was also absent at the BRICS Summit in the wake of the arrest warrant issued against him by the International Criminal Court for allegedly scheming to deport Ukrainian children to Russia.

However, it should be noted that India, unlike South Africa, is not a signatory of the 'Rome Statute' and hence, would have been under no obligation to execute the arrest warrant even if Putin showed up in New Delhi.