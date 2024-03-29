India staring at water scarcity as reservoir storage capacity drops to 36%

New Delhi: The live storage capacity in India's 150 primary reservoirs has dropped to 36 per cent of their total capacity while the southern states like Karnataka face a significant shortfall in water storage compared to the previous year and the ten-year average, according to official data.

Cities like Bengaluru have been grappling with water shortage, which can be attributed to rain deficiency in Karnataka during last year's monsoon, a decline in reservoir level, and the loss of lakes due to rapid urbanisation.

The Central Water Commission, in its weekly bulletin, said the total live storage capacity of 150 reservoirs is 178.784 BCM (billion cubic metres) which is about 69.35 per cent of the live storage capacity of 257.812 BCM, which is estimated to have been created in the country.