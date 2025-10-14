<p>Mumbai: India is targeting global leadership in the maritime sector by 2047, with planned investments worth Rs 80-lakh crore, creation of 1.5 crore jobs, said Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, on Tuesday.</p><p>“The government has given a strong push for green shipping as part of the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision. India’s maritime growth is anchored on prosperity, sustainability, and pride in heritage, aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat 2047,” Sonowal told reporters here in the run-up to the India Maritime Week, scheduled from October 27 to 31, at the Nesco Exhibition Centre at Goregaon in Mumbai. </p><p>The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, in collaboration with the Indian Ports Association and other stakeholders, are hosting the mega event.</p>.India aims to become top 10 maritime nations by 2030, says Union minister Shantanu Thakur.<p>Sonowal spoke of India’s commitment to strengthening global maritime partnerships, attracting investments, and promoting innovation across the sector.</p><p>"This vision is already translating into results. Cargo movement on inland waterways has grown eightfold since 2014, turnaround time at major ports has reduced by 60%, and more than Rs 5.5 lakh crore worth of Sagarmala projects are reshaping coastal logistics. India now supplies 12% of the world’s seafarers, reflecting both its scale and maritime skill leadership,” he said.</p><p>“With all 12 major ports set to achieve full carbon neutrality by 2047 and green energy transition targets for 2035 already underway, the focus is shifting toward a sustainable and technology-driven maritime future,” the Minister noted.</p><p>Sonowal noted that IMW 2025 would witness participation of over 1 lakh delegates and 500 exhibitors from more than 100 countries, including ministerial delegations from Singapore, the UAE, South Korea, Japan, and Denmark. </p><p>Key international organisations such as the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and UNESCAP, leading Indian States like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, and major industry players, including Adani Ports and Logistics, Cochin Shipyard, and Paradip Port Authority, are also expected to participate.</p>