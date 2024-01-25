India tells its defence personnel not to pull out from Maldives

New Delhi: India's government has not told its defence personnel to pull out from Maldives following a request from Male, Indian Navy Chief Admiral R. Hari Kumar told broadcaster CNN-News 18 on Thursday.

India's ties with Maldives have come under strain after Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu's election win last year pledging to end his country's "India First" policy and later calling for withdrawal of Indian troops by March 15.