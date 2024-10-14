Home
India to launch updated biodiversity plan at UN conference

The updated plan will be released at the biannual UN Biodiversity Conference, scheduled to take place in Cali, Colombia from October 21 to November 1.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 October 2024, 12:13 IST

Published 14 October 2024, 12:13 IST
