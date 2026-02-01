<p>New Delhi: India on Sunday categorically rejected as baseless <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Pakistan">Pakistan</a>'s allegations of an Indian hand in attempts to disturb peace in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Balochistan">Balochistan</a>, and said it is Islamabad's usual tactics to deflect attention from its "internal failings".</p>.<p>External Affairs Ministry spokesperson <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Randhir%20Jaiswal">Randhir Jaiswal</a>, trashing the charges, also highlighted Pakistan's record of suppression, brutality and violation of human rights.</p>.<p>"We categorically reject the baseless allegations made by Pakistan, which are nothing but its usual tactics to deflect attention from its own internal failings," he said.</p>.15 Pakistani soldiers, 92 militants killed in security operations in Balochistan.<p>Jaiswal was responding to Pakistan military's unsubstantiated claim that India was supporting terrorist elements in their attempts to disturb peace in Balochistan.</p>.<p>"Instead of parroting frivolous claims each time there is a violent incident, it would do better to focus on addressing long-standing demands of its people in the region. Its record of suppression, brutality and violation of human rights is well known," he added.</p>.<p>At least 15 Pakistani soldiers and 92 militants were killed in multiple counter-terrorism operations carried out by Pakistani security forces in Balochistan province, the Pakistan army said.</p>.13 terrorists killed in Balochistan province of Pakistan.<p>The operations were launched after militants belonging to ethnic Baloch groups carried out attacks at several locations on Saturday, it said in a statement.</p>.<p>The Pakistan army said the militants attempted to disturb peace by carrying out terrorist activities in and around Quetta, Mastung, Nushki, Dalbandin, Kharan and Panjgur, it said.</p>