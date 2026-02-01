Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

'Russia will soon win ‌military victory ⁠in Ukraine war but key to prevent any further conflict'

'After all, the goal of victory is to prevent new conflicts. This is absolutely obvious', Medvedev said
Last Updated : 01 February 2026, 11:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 February 2026, 11:18 IST
World newsRussiaRussia-Ukraine warRussia-Ukraine Conflict

Follow us on :

Follow Us