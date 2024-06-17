India, US commit to addressing barriers to bilateral trade, cooperation

New Delhi: The national security advisors (NSA) of India and the US on Monday committed to concrete action to address barriers to bilateral strategic trade, technology and industrial cooperation, they said in a joint 'fact sheet' shared by the Indian government.
The commitment was made at a meeting between Indian NSA Ajit Doval and US NSA Jake Sullivan during the latter's two-day trip to New Delhi.
Sullivan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar earlier in the day.
Published 17 June 2024, 14:44 IST