Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India, US commit to addressing barriers to bilateral trade, cooperation

The commitment was made at a meeting between Indian NSA Ajit Doval and US NSA Jake Sullivan during the latter's two-day trip to New Delhi.
Reuters
Last Updated : 17 June 2024, 14:44 IST
Last Updated : 17 June 2024, 14:44 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

New Delhi: The national security advisors (NSA) of India and the US on Monday committed to concrete action to address barriers to bilateral strategic trade, technology and industrial cooperation, they said in a joint 'fact sheet' shared by the Indian government.

The commitment was made at a meeting between Indian NSA Ajit Doval and US NSA Jake Sullivan during the latter's two-day trip to New Delhi.

Sullivan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar earlier in the day.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 June 2024, 14:44 IST
India NewsUSS JaishankarAjit Dovalbilateral trade

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT