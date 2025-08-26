Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India, US hold 2+2 Intersessional Dialogue amid tariff tensions

They also discussed ways to strengthen India-US bilateral cooperation in civil nuclear energy and in combating the menace of narcotics and terrorism.
Last Updated : 26 August 2025, 17:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 August 2025, 17:58 IST
India NewsWorld newsUnited States

Follow us on :

Follow Us