<p>Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said that India and United States are likely to finalise and sign a joint statement on bilateral trade deal in 4-5 days. </p><p>Legal text of first tranche of India-US trade agreement likely by mid-March, Goyal added.</p><p>After the joint statement is signed, the US will come out with an executive order on reducing tariffs on India to 18 per cent.</p><p>The joint statement will be followed by an exhaustive legal agreement, he said.</p><p>Goyal also said that there is no investment commitment in this pact.</p><p>Once the statement is signed, it will be converted into a legal agreement and mid-March, "We are hopeful of signing that legal agreement," Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said.</p><p>The signing of the legal text will lead to a cut in tariffs by India on certain US goods.</p><p>On Wednesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and held a discussion on advancing <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/eam-s-jaishankar-meets-scott-bessent-marco-rubio-following-trade-deal-in-washington-3885598">bilateral economic partnership </a>and strategic cooperation.</p><p>It came a day after the two countries announced a trade deal that saw reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods in the US drop to 18 per cent from 25 per cent.</p><p><em>(With agency inputs)</em></p>