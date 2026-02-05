Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India, US likely to sign joint statement on bilateral trade deal in 4-5 days: Piyush Goyal

Legal text of first tranche of India-US trade agreement likely by mid-March, Goyal added.
Last Updated : 05 February 2026, 08:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 February 2026, 08:08 IST
India NewsWorld newsUnited StatesPiyush GoyalTrade deal

Follow us on :

Follow Us