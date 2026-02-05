<p>Mumbai: Police have arrested one more person in connection with the firing at filmmaker <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Rohit%20Shetty">Rohit Shetty</a>'s residence in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Mumbai">Mumbai</a>, an official said on Thursday.</p>.<p>The accused, identified as Asaram Fasale, a resident of Pune, was apprehended by the Mumbai police, he said.</p>.<p>The police suspect that Fasale provided the weapon used in the crime to the shooter, as per officials.</p>.Four arrested over firing at filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s home; suspected Bishnoi gang link emerges.<p>At least five rounds were fired at the first floor of Shetty's nine-storey building in Mumbai's Juhu area at around 12.45 am on Sunday. One bullet struck the glass of a gym located in the building.</p>.<p>With Fasale's arrest, five persons have so far been taken into custody in the case, an official said, adding that the search for the shooter was underway.</p>.<p>Fasale's name cropped up during the interrogation of the other arrested accused persons, he said.</p>.<p>He will be produced before a court later in the day along with the other four accused, whose five-day police custody ends on Thursday, the official said.</p>.<p>During the investigation into the firing incident, it came to light that all the accused persons were in contact with Lawrence Bishnoi gang member Shubham Lonkar, who is shown as a wanted accused in the case.</p>.<p>Lonkar is also wanted in the case of NCP leader Baba Siddique's murder and an incident of firing at actor Salman Khan's house, the official said. </p>