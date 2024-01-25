India-US relationship has deepened in intensity, matured in character, and expanded in scope: Ambassador Sandhu

Washington: The relationship between the world's two largest democracies has deepened in intensity, matured in character and expanded in scope, India’s outgoing ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu has said.

Sandhu, 61, who retires later this month from the foreign service after more than 35 years, on Wednesday made these remarks at a farewell ceremony held in his honour with the community leaders at the India House here.

“India, United States relationship has deepened in intensity, matured in character, and expanded in scope, as I say so many times that it touches almost all spheres of human activity: tech, trade, defence, space, healthcare, education, skilling, people to people and space ties,” Sandhu said.

During his service, Sandhu has served in the US three times, the last being India’s Ambassador to the US for four years.

“So much is happening in these areas. And this transformation, as most of you have seen, has happened in the last 10 years. In fact, some friends are here, when we conducted the nuclear test in 1998, the sanctions were put on India. That was my first exposure and experience with challenging times,” he said.

“I recall the late Ambassador Naresh Chandra, and I walked with him. I told him that there's one setup, which I'm the liaison for, that is the US Congress. When there was difficulty in getting meetings outside, the US Congress will open its doors, and that's why I say that the US Congress is the pioneer in creating the foundation of this relationship,” Sandhu said.

During his term as India’s Ambassador to the US, he met more than 300 Congressmen and about 75 Senators.

“I must say in each of those interactions, we found positivity. And that's where my own positivity came out, that whatever crisis, the United States-India partnership is there to remain and progress ahead,” Sandhu said.