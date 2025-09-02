Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India warns Pakistan of likely flooding in Sutlej amid heavy rains: Sources

The alerts were routed to Islamabad through the Ministry of External Affairs on 'humanitarian grounds', sources said.
Last Updated : 02 September 2025, 16:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 September 2025, 16:48 IST
India NewsWorld newsPakistanFlood

Follow us on :

Follow Us