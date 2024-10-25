Indian and Chinese armies to complete disengagement by Oct 28-29: Report

<p>Indian and Chinese armies to complete disengagement by October 28-29, <em>ANI</em> <a href="https://x.com/ANI/status/1849753689579511994" rel="nofollow">reported</a>, citing army sources. </p><p>"The latest agreements will be applicable only for Depsang and Demchok and not for other places. This agreement will not be applicable to other friction zones. Troops from both sides will fall back to positions they held pre-April 2020 and they will patrol areas where they patrolled till April 2020," the army sources said, adding, "Regular ground commanders meetings will continue to be held. A particulate strength of troops in the patrols has been identified and inform each other when we are going to patrol to avoid any miscommunication."</p><p>The army sources further noted that all temporary structures like sheds and tents would be removed, as would the troops. </p><p>"The two sides will have surveillance over the area. Patrolling points in the Depsang and Demchok will be the points where we had been patrolling traditionally pre-April 2020," they further said. </p><p>The army sources also noted that there was no quid pro quo with China when it came to these talks and decisions in present talks have only taken place for Demchok in Eastern Ladakh. </p><p>"Indian Army and Chinese Army to start patrolling up to their respective patrolling points by the end of this month," the army sources noted. </p><p>This comes after India and China reached a border patrolling pact, which was later endorsed at the BRICS meet when China Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had their first bilateral meet since the border clashes with China. </p>