Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Indian economy shining as beacon of hope in challenging times: PM Modi

Replying to Moneycontrol's Bullish on India Campaign, PM called for faith in positive drivers of Economic growth amid growing concerns over inflation and low per capita GDP.
Last Updated 19 August 2023, 13:55 IST

Follow Us

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Saturday that India's economy is shining as a beacon of hope in these challenging times.

"With robust growth and resilient spirit, the future looks promising. Let us keep this momentum and ensure prosperity for 140 crore Indians," he said on X, reacting to news portal Moneycontrol's 'Bullish on India' campaign.

The portal, which specialises in reporting on markets and financial sector, had posted on X that the country's economy has not just withstood challenges, but thrived setting the stage for optimism.

The 'Bullish on India' campaign showcases India's economic resilience and growth potential in various critical sectors, it said.

It aims to analyse the key drivers of India's economic growth while fostering awareness about the unparalleled potential the nation offers at a time of a global economic slowdown, the portal said in a separate statement.

"With detailed analysis of macroeconomic factors such as manufacturing, demography, economy, markets and India's rising stand in the global leadership, 'Bullish on India' has been presented as a data backed campaign that underlines India's resilient economic growth," it said.

The campaign seeks to analyse key drivers of India's economic growth while fostering awareness about the 'unparalleled potential' the nation offers at a time of a global economic slowdown, it added.

"There are various adversities that have shaken economies worldwide in the past few years. However, India is standing tall, retaining its stature as the 'world's fastest-growing major economy'," it said, noting that the country is set to become the third largest economy in the coming years.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 19 August 2023, 13:55 IST)
India NewsBJPNarendra ModiIndia Politics

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT