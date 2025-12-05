Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia
LIVE

IndiGo Crisis LIVE Updates: All flights from Chennai Airport cancelled till 6 PM today

IndiGo flight status LIVE: Hello readers! IndiGo cancelled more than 400 flights, and a large number of flights were delayed at various airports on Friday. Hundreds of passengers faced hardships at the airports as flights were delayed for long periods. All domestic flights of Indigo departing from Delhi airport also stand cancelled till 11.59 pm today. Stay tuned to DH as the chaos worsens. Track all the updates here.
Last Updated : 05 December 2025, 07:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

12:5505 Dec 2025

IndiGo Crisis LIVE Updates | 'Matter directly concerns the house': Congress MP Pramod Tiwari

12:5005 Dec 2025

IndiGo Crisis LIVE Updates | Thousands of passengers stranded across various airports in India 

12:3905 Dec 2025

IndiGo Crisis LIVE Updates | IndiGo has cancelled all departing flights from Chennai Airport till 6 PM today.

12:3305 Dec 2025

IndiGo Crisis LIVE Updates | IndiGo's 500 flight cancellations raise monopoly concerns in Rajya Sabha

12:3105 Dec 2025

IndiGo Crisis LIVE Updates |Over 100 IndiGo flights cancelled at Bengaluru airport, several at last minute

Published 05 December 2025, 06:48 IST
India NewsKempegowda International AirportAirlinesDelhi AirportIndigobangalore airport

Follow us on :

Follow Us