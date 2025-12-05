LIVE IndiGo Crisis LIVE Updates: All flights from Chennai Airport cancelled till 6 PM today

IndiGo cancelled more than 400 flights, and a large number of flights were delayed at various airports on Friday. Hundreds of passengers faced hardships at the airports as flights were delayed for long periods. All domestic flights of Indigo departing from Delhi airport also stand cancelled till 11.59 pm today.