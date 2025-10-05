Menu
Indian Navy and UK Royal Navy aircraft carriers take part in Exercise Konkan 2025

Both participating nations will deploy frontline assets, including aircraft carriers, destroyers, frigates, submarines, and integral and shore based air assets.
Last Updated : 05 October 2025, 13:38 IST
The harbour phase of the Exercise Konkan will include professional interactions between naval personnel, cross deck visits, sports fixtures, and cultural engagements.

Credit: Special arrangement

Published 05 October 2025, 13:38 IST
