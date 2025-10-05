Indian Navy and UK Royal Navy aircraft carriers take part in Exercise Konkan 2025

<p>Mumbai: Indian Navy’s aircraft carrier INS Vikrant and Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales are taking part in the Exercise Konkan, that got underway on the western seaboard on Sunday.</p><p>This exercise is a reaffirmation of the shared commitment to ensuring secure, open and free seas and will exemplify the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership outlined in India-UK Vision 2035.</p><p>Incidentally, the exercise coincides with the British Prime Minister Keir Starmer visiting Mumbai when he would hold discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also address the Global Fintech Festival 2025 at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai.</p><p>The Exercise KONKAN-25 will be conducted in two phases from October 5 to 12, 2025.</p><p>Over the past two decades, the bilateral exercise has grown significantly in scale and complexity, fostering enhanced interoperability and mutual understanding in maritime operations between the two navies.</p><p>The harbour phase of the Exercise Konkan will include professional interactions between naval personnel, cross deck visits, sports fixtures, and cultural engagements. </p>.<p>Additionally, Joint Working Group meetings and Subject Matter Expert Exchanges are also scheduled.</p><p>The sea phase will encompass complex maritime operational drills focusing on anti-air, anti-surface, and anti-submarine exercises, flying operations and other seamanship evolutions. </p><p>Both participating nations will deploy frontline assets, including aircraft carriers, destroyers, frigates, submarines, and integral and shore based air assets. </p><p>Participation of the UK Carrier Strike Group (UK CSG 25), led by HMS Prince of Wales, including assets from Norway and Japan, has added sheen to this year’s edition of the Exercise. </p><p>The Indian side will be represented by the carrier battle group of the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant in company with other surface, sub-surface and air combatants.</p><p>On conclusion of Exercise Konkan 2025 with the Indian Navy on 12 October 2025, UK CSG 25 is scheduled to participate in a one-day exercise with the Indian Air Force off the western coast of India on 14 October 2025 prior to continuing with her planned deployment.</p><p>“Exercise Konkan 2025 will serve as a platform to consolidate strategic ties, enhance interoperability and contribute to regional maritime stability,” Indian Navy officials said on Sunday.</p>