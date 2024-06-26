Indian Navy gets niche DRDO technology that obscures radar signals

New Delhi: The DRDO on Wednesday handed over to the Indian Navy a niche technology that obscures radar signals and creates a microwave shield around platforms and assets, thus reducing radar detection, the defence ministry said.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) handed over the Medium Range-Microwave Obscurant Chaff Rocket (MR-MOCR) to the Navy at a ceremony here.

"Microwave Obscurant Chaff (MOC), a niche technology developed by DRDO's Defence Laboratory, Jodhpur, obscures radar signals and creates a microwave shield around platforms and assets, thus reducing radar detection," the ministry said in a statement.