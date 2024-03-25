Indian Navy operates eight submarines in Arabian Sea, demonstrates operational readiness

Mumbai: Eight submarines of various classes operated together in the Western Seaboard in the Arabian Sea during an exercise - a testimony to blue-water capabilities and high-level operational readiness.
Vice Admiral Sanjay J Singh, the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Mumbai-headquartered Western Naval Command, the sword arm of the Indian Navy, embarked on the submarines during the recently concluded operation.
Vice Admiral Singh complimented the pack for their professionalism and splendid conduct.
As part of the demonstration, Admiral Singh also witnessed the bottoming of the submarine and tasted the sea water as per the submariners’ tradition.
