Indian-origin man charged with murdering compatriot in Singapore’s Little India precinct

Singapore: A 22-year-old Indian-origin man has been charged with the murder of a compatriot in a fight that broke out in the wee hours of Sunday in Singapore’s Little India precinct.

Muhammad Sajid Saleem was given the capital charge, read in Tamil, while five other people were handed charges of rioting over the same incident that claimed the life of a 25-year-old man, Channel News Asia reported.

Saleem is accused of causing the death of Dhinessh Vasie between 4 am and 4.08 am near Verdun Road in the Farrer Park area.