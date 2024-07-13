India Political Updates | Counting begins for bypolls to 13 Assembly seats across 7 states

Patna: Counting of votes began on Saturday for the by-election to the Rupauli assembly seat in Bihar’s Purnea district, officials said.
The counting of votes commenced at 8 am.
The voter turnout was 52.75 per cent in the July 10 bypoll.
The by-election was necessitated by the resignation of sitting MLA Bima Bharti, who had won the seat for JD(U) several times but quit the party recently to contest the Lok Sabha election on an RJD ticket.
Following her loss in the parliamentary election, she contested the bypoll as an RJD candidate.
The RJD hopes that Bharti will win the seat.
Pappu Yadav, the Independent MP from Purnea, announced his support for Bharti.
Altogether 11 candidates were in the fray in the bypoll, in which the JD(U) had fielded Kaladhar Prasad Mandal, who had contested the 2020 assembly polls from the seat as an Independent.
Kolkata: Counting of votes for the bypolls held in four assembly seats in West Bengal began on Saturday, amid tight security arrangements, an Election Commission official said.
"We have made adequate security arrangements in and around the counting centres. Apart from the state police, central forces are also deployed," the official told PTI.
The bypolls for Maniktala, Bagdah, Ranaghat Dakshin and Raiganj assembly seats were held on July 10.
Raiganj witnessed the highest voter turnout at 71.99 per cent, followed by Ranaghat Dakshin at 70.56 per cent, Bagdah at 68.44 per cent and Maniktala at 54.98 per cent.
Madhya Pradesh: Amarwara
Uttarakhand: Badrinath, Manglaur
Punjab: Jalandhar West
West Bengal: Bagda, Raiganj, Maniktala, Ranaghat Dakshin
Himachal Pradesh: Dehra, Hamirpur, Nalagarh
Tamil Nadu: Vikravandi
Bihar: Rupauli
Voting for the bypolls to respective Assembly seats had taken place on July 10.