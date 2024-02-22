Indian Political Updates: Y S Sharmila spends night at party office to avoid house arrest
Last Updated 22 February 2024, 02:39 IST
Highlights
02:3922 Feb 2024
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has called an all-party meeting at his residence at 4 pm today to discuss a one-time settlement scheme regarding increased water bills in Delhi: CMO
02:1222 Feb 2024
Injustice is happening against poor people and farmers: Digvijaya Singh
02:1222 Feb 2024
Watch: APCC chief YS Sharmila Reddy spent the night in her party office in Vijayawada to avoid house arrest
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Watch: Nadda meets Shinde, Fadnavis, other leaders present
His comments came as a justification of Rahul's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and the leader asserted that the Congress does not differentiate on the basis of religion.
(Published 22 February 2024, 02:39 IST)