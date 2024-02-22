JOIN US
Homeindia

LIVE
Indian Political Updates: Y S Sharmila spends night at party office to avoid house arrest

Track the latest political updates from all across India, only with DH!
Last Updated 22 February 2024, 02:39 IST

02:3922 Feb 2024

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has called an all-party meeting at his residence at 4 pm today to discuss a one-time settlement scheme regarding increased water bills in Delhi: CMO

02:1222 Feb 2024

Injustice is happening against poor people and farmers: Digvijaya Singh

02:1222 Feb 2024

Watch: APCC chief YS Sharmila Reddy spent the night in her party office in Vijayawada to avoid house arrest

02:3922 Feb 2024

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Credit: PTI Photo

02:1222 Feb 2024

Watch: Nadda meets Shinde, Fadnavis, other leaders present

02:1222 Feb 2024

His comments came as a justification of Rahul's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and the leader asserted that the Congress does not differentiate on the basis of religion.

02:1222 Feb 2024

