Indian Railways gears up to tackle Cyclone Michaung, releases list of instructions

Health Unit, Chennai Division has also geared up its disaster management action plan and formed two teams. Team A including Doctors and other on-duty staff to board the SPART at Platform No:11 as soon as the message arrives and will report to the Officer Incharge at the Disaster /Accident spot and start the relief work. Team B will report casualty and a part of the Team B will proceed by road. Remaining will stay back to inform all concerned, maintain communication with medical team A, CMS Office, to inform Local Railway Hospitals, Railway Hospital, Perambur and local Private hospitals for Emergency Preparedness.

Southern Railways and other concerned zones have also issued a list of General Instructions and emergency contact numbers for the masses in case of any exigency including phone numbers of Railway officials, Medical teams, Emergency vehicles, commercial control for public enquiry, tower wagon drivers along with list of DG sets, pumps, submersible sewage pumps etc. available at various stations. Water logging prone locations have also been identified and various corrective actions have been taken at all such locations.

1. The main focus should be on prevention of loss of life and on minimizing the damage to Railway assets. For this, if essential, all train operations, both passenger and freight, on the target section can be suspended in consultation with HQ.

2. Cyclone will be preceded/accompanied by incessant rains. ln sections where trains are to be run inspite of incessant rains, monsoon patrolling should be ensured.

3. The following resources need to be kept in readiness, fully fuelled up and with full complement of tools, spares, accessories and rations (with locos provided wherever not self-powered): -

Monsoon reserve trains Accident relief trains Tower Wagons

4. Adequate number of Breakdown staff of track, Traction and Signal & Telecommunications to be kept in readiness to attend to restoration work.

5. All DG sets needed for power supply to signals, stations and other vital installations / offices, should be kept in readiness with fuel stocks for enabling 72 hours of continuous running with arrangements for running longer if required kept ready.